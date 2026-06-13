Isolated thunderstorms and the possibility of hail are forecast across parts of Cyprus on Saturday afternoon, with unsettled conditions expected to affect Nicosia, Troodos and some areas of Larnaca after a largely clear start to the day.

Morning cloud is expected to clear quickly before cloud cover develops inland and over higher ground later in the day.

The Met Office said isolated showers and thunderstorms may form during the afternoon, mainly affecting Troodos, Nicosia and parts of Larnaca.

Hail is possible in areas affected by thunderstorms.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 34C in Nicosia, 30C in Limassol, Larnaca and Kyrenia, 28C in Paphos and 25C in Troodos.

Conditions are expected to improve during the evening, with skies becoming mostly clear across the island.

Some low cloud and patches of mist may develop near coastal areas during the early hours of Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will fall to 17C in Nicosia, around 19C in Limassol and 15C in Troodos.

A similar weather pattern is expected on Sunday and Monday.

Both days will begin with mainly clear skies before cloud develops during the afternoon, bringing a chance of isolated showers or thunderstorms, primarily over Troodos and Nicosia.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain close to seasonal averages through the start of the new week before edging slightly higher on Tuesday, when conditions are expected to become mostly clear across the island.