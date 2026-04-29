Defending champions Paris St Germain battled past visitors Bayern Munich 5-4 in a pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday that had a record number of goals at this stage of the competition.

The match pitted the most attacking Champions League teams of the season against each other and it quickly lived up to its billing, with PSG coming from behind to lead 2-1 after goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves cancelled out Harry Kane’s 17th-minute penalty.

Michael Olise, who also hit the post, put the Bavarians level with a solo effort in the 41st before Ousmane Dembele’s stoppage-time penalty restored the hosts’ lead going into the break.

The French side then looked to be running away with the game when they scored twice in two minutes through Kvaratskhelia and Dembele to go 5-2 up in the 58th, but Bayern refused to buckle.

They matched them with two goals of their own in a three-minute span from Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz to greatly improve their chances for the return leg in Munich.