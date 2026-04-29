US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his administration will soon release government files on unidentified flying objects, Wednesday, stating that “as much information as possible” will be made public.

The announcement follows a directive issued in February ordering federal agencies to begin reviewing and disclosing records related to UFOs and the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The move was presented as a response to sustained public interest in the subject.

Trump said the process is ongoing, with the aim of increasing transparency around previously classified material. “We will release as much information as possible,” he said, without specifying a timeline for publication.

The review was initiated after Trump accused former US president Barack Obama of sharing sensitive information, referencing comments made during a podcast in which Obama discussed the existence of unexplained aerial phenomena.