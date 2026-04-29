US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed a possible Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We had a good talk, I’ve known him a long time,” said Trump.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he met with astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, said he suggested “a little bit of a ceasefire” in the war in Ukraine in his phone call with the Russian leader.

“And I think he might do that,” Trump said, then asked reporters whether Putin had announced a ceasefire.

Trump said Putin offered to help on the issue of Iran’s enriched uranium, a key obstacle to a deal to end the Iran war, but “I said I’d much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine.”