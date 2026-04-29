I admit, I didn’t love it at first. Sara Bareilles drew me in. You know the one, she is the singer who wrote the hit Love Song in 2007, stars in it, and I’ve always liked her music. It was a surprise to discover that not only is she an actress but a composer and lyricist for musicals as well. And she is darn good at all of it.

Her character Dawn is one of the four protagonists, a member of the pop band Girls5Eva, along with Busy Philipps as Summer, Paula Pell as Gloria and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie. Seeing Busy Philipps play in the show also gave me feel-good vibes as she brought back comic flashbacks of the film White Chicks, a popular 2004 comedy.

I guess it was a bit of a nostalgia throwback that drew me to Girls5Eva on Netflix, and fittingly, that is also what brought the girl band back together. They were a popular 90s music group that had a one-hit-wonder with cheesy lyrics, sleezy managers, and cringy record deals (as this was the 90s!)

They reunite for a second chance at success when a young rapper samples their songs. Can they still shake it on stage, build an older fan base, bend their knees and most importantly, can they write the music they want this time around?

Three seasons are up on Netflix. Episodes are easy to watch, filled with Tina Fey’s jokes (as one of the executive producers of the show), quick one-liner throwbacks and pop culture references. Most of all, the series is a reminder that going after passions or success can happen at any age; sure, it looks different when you are 40, yet passions do not expire. Perhaps with age, we get a little better at saying what we want, doing what we want and going after what we want.

And when in doubt, channel a bit of Dawn’s grounded spirit, Wickie’s fierce diva energy, Summer’s positivity and Gloria’s compassionate care for her friends.