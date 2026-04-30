Cypriot members of the European Parliament demanded more support for Lebanon amid an insurgency being undertaken by Iran-backed militia Hezbollah and an ongoing invasion being launched by Israel, with MEPs debating the ongoing situation in the country as skirmishes continue despite a ceasefire.

Disy’s Loucas Fourlas began his speech by saying that he wished to “express my full and undivided solidarity with the people of Lebanon”.

“The ceasefire should be seen as a real opportunity for substantial de-escalation. Diplomatic efforts should be strengthened to draw up a credible roadmap towards lasting stability in the region,” he said.

He then pointed out that “for Cyprus, my homeland, this crisis is also next door”.

“At night, we can see the flashes from the missiles flying in our region. As a frontline country, we are receiving increasing flows of refugees as a result of these conflicts,” he said.

For this reason, he said that “we cannot speak of European solidarity selectively”, and that “aid to Lebanon and its people must be substantial”.

“We need to support state structures and ensure unhindered access to those affected. Stability in Lebanon is a European responsibility, our responsibility, and this must be understood. Peace is achieved not with words, but with consistency, determination and actions,” he said.

Akel’s Giorgos Georgiou, meanwhile, was scathing of the Israeli government’s invasion of Lebanon and of its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asking, “how much blood must be shed to satisfy Netanyahu’s thirst?”.

“Gaza, Syria, the Golan Heights, now Lebanon. Thousands dead, a million displaced and the international community criminally absent, tacitly accepting the dominance of violence over international law,” he said.

He added that those in power in Europe are “keeping quiet since that is how you want it”.

“We will never compromise with this silence, nor with the stance of equal distances to the parties. Defend international law not selectively, but as a minimum basis of dignity for all peoples. We demand an immediate and meaningful ceasefire, the protection of civilians and real accountability for the perpetrators,” he said.

“No more awards to Israel. Punish it at last. Do you dare?”

Preparatory talks are ongoing between the governments of Lebanon and Israel with a view to negotiating an end to the conflict, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun having openly called on the Israeli government to enter into direct negotiations with him.

Lebanon and Israel have not engaged in direct negotiations since Israel invaded southern Lebanon in 1982.