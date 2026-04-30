Demetra Holdings PLC on Thursday announced that it executed a purchase of 6,565 own shares on April 29, acting in accordance with regulatory frameworks and a mandate from its last annual general meeting.

According to the announcement, the transaction was carried out through the Cyprus Investment and Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), at a uniform price of €1.42 per share.

The total acquisition was divided into five distinct transactions on the same day to reach the final aggregate of 6,565 shares.

In the first transaction of the day, the company purchased 2,002 shares, followed immediately by a second larger acquisition of 3,225 shares.

Three smaller subsequent batches of 250, 325, and 763 shares were also processed by the investment firm during the session.