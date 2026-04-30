An 87-year-old man was seriously injured on Wednesday when his vehicle collided with a lorry in Kokkinotrimithia, Nicosia.

The police said that at around 11am, while driving along Griva Digenis avenue in Kokkinotrimithia, the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a light lorry, driven by a 35-year-old.

The 87-year-old was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital, where he was found to have suffered multiple fractures. He is currently in intensive care in critical condition.

The 35-year-old was discharged from Nicosia general hospital after receiving first aid.

Police investigations are ongoing.