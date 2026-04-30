The government’s objective is for the police investigation into the “Sandy” case to be completed as soon as possible, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Thursday, while noting he could not provide a specific timeline.

Speaking to reporters after the graduation ceremony of police cadets from intakes 159, 160 and 161 at the Police Academy, Fitiris was asked about the team of experts from the FBI assisting in the case.

“The FBI is in Cyprus, supporting the work of the police, with the aim of completing this investigation as soon as possible and easing the situation, so that a finding is issued which fully covers the entire range of allegations that have been made,” he said.

Asked whether the experts had requested anything specific, the minister replied, “I cannot comment on the investigation, nor is it my role to be involved in the investigation itself.” He added that the ministry is awaiting the police report, which will be reviewed together with the Law Office, after which the prescribed procedures will be followed.

When asked about the government’s objective through the investigation, Fitiris said the government does not have a specific aim within police investigations. “What the government requires is that laws and regulations are observed, that this process is completed as soon as possible and that institutional procedures are respected,” he said.

On the timeline for completing the investigation, he reiterated that this depends entirely on the investigative team and the completion of statements and testimonies. “The aim is for it to be completed as soon as possible,” he said.

He also said that he expects to be briefed on the matter by the chief of police in the coming days.

The minister was also asked about the findings of the anti-corruption authority regarding the book Mafia State, which are expected to be submitted shortly. Fitiris reiterated that “the government’s objective is for institutional procedures to be followed and for there to be justice and equality before the law in all directions”.

Asked whether there was an intention to publish the findings in time before the elections for transparency purposes, he said: “We cannot commit.” He explained that there is a process between the police and the legal service, and that the government cannot decide whether the findings will be made public.