Thursday started off mainly fine with low clouds and fine mist in some areas. Clouds will continue to gather and in the afternoon may bring local showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm in the mountains.

Winds will be a variable gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, and locally a southwest to northwest moderate breeze of 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 29C inland, 25C along the coast and 18C in the highest mountains.

Thursday evening will be clear with local low clouds and mist.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle breeze of 3 Beaufort, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 12C inland, 14C along the coast and 8C in the highest mountains.

Friday will be clear with fine dust in the atmosphere and afternoon showers mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will remain slightly above the seasonal average.

Saturday will be cloudy with local showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Temperatures will record a slight decrease.

Sunday will continue cloudy with local showers and isolated thunderstorms, and a noticeable drop in temperatures.