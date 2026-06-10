Eleven individuals were arrested in overnight police operations, mainly for possession of drugs, theft and causing grievous bodily harm.

The police said 473 vehicles were pulled over, and their drivers and 201 passengers were checked, resulting in 304 reports concerning traffic offences.

Of these, 84 were for speeding. One driver was reported for drink driving and two for driving under the influence of drugs. Seven cars were impounded.

The police also checked 29 establishments and filed three reports.

The overnight operations aim at cracking down on crime and instilling a sense of security among the public.