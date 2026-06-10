The police have secured an arrest warrant against a person believed to be involved in Tuesday’s Kato Polemidia stabbing and are investigating attempted murder.

At 2pm on Tuesday, the Limassol general hospital informed the police that a 23-year-old had been taken by ambulance to the hospital and was being operated on for abdominal wounds caused by stabbing.

According to the doctors, the man is out of danger.

The police cordoned off the scene in Kato Polemidia, where blood had been found.

They believe at least two people had been involved in an incident that resulted in the man’s injury.

The police said on Wednesday they had secured an arrest warrant against a person still at large.