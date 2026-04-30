The Famagusta criminal court sentenced a 24-year-old man on Thursday to ten years in prison after he admitted to causing grievous bodily harm with intent in a stabbing in Paralimni.

The court also convicted him of carrying an offensive weapon and disturbing the peace, offences committed on August 16, 2025.

The incident took place at a restaurant in the Kapparis area, where the defendant attacked an 18-year-old man and inflicted multiple serious injuries with a knife.

The victim, a Cypriot national, was badly hurt after repeated blows to various parts of his body.

In its ruling, the court said it considered the seriousness of the offences, the circumstances of the attack and the defendant’s criminal record, noting prior convictions for similar offences.

It also said the man had been released from prison just two days before the attack.

The court stressed the need to deter violent behaviour and protect public safety, saying that such acts undermine fundamental rights and cause insecurity among the public.