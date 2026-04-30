The public must be made an ally, as no security system can be truly strong without trust and cooperation from the people, Justice Minister Costas Fitiris said on Thursday during the graduation ceremony of police cadets from intakes 159, 160 and 161 at the Police Academy, where he inspected assembled ranks of new officers.

“It is an important moment of renewal and reinforcement with young people who have consciously chosen to serve society,” he said, underlining the responsibility of police officers to serve both the law and the public.

“The police are the fortress of security for society. They are the barrier that protects public order, safety and people’s trust in institutions, a body that maintains social cohesion,” he added.

Saying that the current era presents increasingly complex and demanding challenges – with organised crime evolving, forms of delinquency changing and public expectations of the police justifiably high – Fitiris pointed out that “we must meet society’s expectations with professionalism, seriousness and a clear focus on our mission.”

He urged new officers to give particular weight to the phrase “nothing educates like example and nothing commands like propriety,” stressing that the uniform does not only confer authority, but above all responsibility, reflected in everyday actions.

Modern policing, he added, is not limited to suppression and reaction, with prevention playing a decisive role. “We must make society our ally, because without the trust and cooperation of citizens, no security system can be truly strong,” he said.

In remarks after the ceremony, Fitiris described the occasion as a “day of celebration for the police”.

“It is the first time I attend a ceremony in the police. I was impressed by the level, the ethos and the spirit of the new generation of the police, on which we will rely to improve everything within the force,” he said, adding that each new generation contributes something more, helping to reach the standards required.

The minister compared the ceremony to similar oath-taking events in the National Guard. “It took me many years back. I see that the police also have depth, infrastructure and spirit, and I was both impressed and moved,” he said.

For his part, police chief Themistos Arnaoutis said the current period is transitional and that together with the justice minister they have decided to modernise the Cyprus police in terms of operational capacity and readiness, public response, information gathering and management, and especially the fight against organised crime.

He added that modernising human resources is also a priority, pointing out that existing police procedures and systems are “from another era”, while also highlighting the need for technological upgrades.

Arnaoutis called on new officers to be cautious in carrying out their duties, including for their own safety.

Concluding, he said police officers come from different family backgrounds, origins and age groups, but operate as a unified body serving society as a whole.