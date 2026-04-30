UCLan Cyprus and the non-profit organisation PANTON CHARA are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking the beginning of a meaningful collaboration in the field of applied psychology, with a particular focus on the MSc Forensic Psychology programme.

The MoU was signed online on January 21, 2026, while the collaboration was formalised during an official ceremony held on March 26, 2026 at the premises of UCLan Cyprus.

The collaboration aims to bridge academic knowledge with clinical practice, while enhancing internship and professional experience opportunities for students. In addition, it promotes joint initiatives in education, research and training, with the aim of improving the understanding and management of delinquent behaviour among adolescents.

PANTON CHARA, a non-profit organisation supported by the Metropolis of Limassol, is active in the field of child and adolescent mental health and social care. Through an interdisciplinary intervention model, it provides specialised services to adolescents living in Child Protection Homes who face complex psychosocial difficulties, with the core vision of creating “a new family that opens the way towards a better future”.

The British University of Cyprus, UCLan Cyprus, based in Larnaca, through innovative study programmes and a strong emphasis on linking theory with practice, prepares highly skilled professionals for the modern labour market.

The MoU was signed by Dr Maria Kontouli, Clinical Psychologist and Director of the Family and Community Department at PANTON CHARA, and Professor Irene Polycarpou, Rector of UCLan Cyprus. At the ceremony were present Professor Nearchos Paspallis, Head of the School of Sciences at UCLan Cyprus, and Dr Vasiliki Christodoulou, Course Leader of the MSc in Forensic Psychology.