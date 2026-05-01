Where do you live?

I live in Paphos, Cyprus with my family – my parents and my brother.

What did you have for breakfast?

I normally have my own homemade granola with Greek yoghurt & honey and a Matcha (… of course!!!).

Describe your perfect day

Honestly, I have so many different types of ‘perfect days’ depending on how I feel. If I have had a long week my perfect day would be to go for a walk, do some stretching and have a sweet treat. But if I am having a ‘productive perfect day’ it would be going to sing and dance and then going out with my friends.

Best book ever read?

I love Wimpy Kid – so any book from there. I love books with a lot of pictures (because I am a visual person) and I also like books where I can pick up from anywhere because of my busy schedule.

Best childhood memory?

As a child still, I don’t have a best childhood memory YET but I can honestly say that my whole childhood so far has been a great memory of growing up and exploring what I love to do.

What is always in your fridge?

I always have green apples in the fridge – they are the best snacks EVERRRRRR because there is the perfect combination of sweet and sour.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I am listening to This, That by Ciarae – if you know her… (haha!!!) and also any songs by Tems, Young Miko and SZA.

What’s your spirit animal?

I think my spirit animal is either a deer or a bunny. They just feel correct to my characteristics for many reasons (xxx) and they are so adorable.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of everything I do and that I try new things and get out of my comfort zone. But if I had to pick one, my proudest moment so far was writing and making my First Song – I love it so much and I hope everyone else loves it too.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

OMG – there are so many amazing movies – I really love the scene in Wicked where Glinda and Elphaba meet for the first time – it’s such a heartfelt moment.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose to go out with Tate McCrae and her dancers they are such a vibe – especially Findley.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would go to my 20-year-old self – to be able to see where I have come in my career and in my music and see the people I have met along the way.

What is your greatest fear?

Everyday we have fears and things that make us want to hold back – but it is important not to let fear get in the way and to see it as only an obstacle and not a dead end.

Ciara Economopoulos, who is referred to as Ciarae, is a 15-year-old performer from Cyprus. In the last few days she has delivered a standout performance at the iconic Teatro Ariston in Italy, representing Cyprus on the international stage at the 17th edition of the Sanremo Junior World Finals 2026. Follow her on @ciarae.official (Instagram) and @ciarae.e (TikTok)