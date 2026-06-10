The pioneering audiovisual tribute show to Pink Floyd is coming to Cyprus for the first time this summer. One of Greece’s most acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute shows arrives on our island this June for a one-night-only summer concert at the Amphitheatre of the Lympia Community Park.

Following a string of sold-out performances in Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Patras, Rhodes, Nisyros and Komotini, The Great Gig – A Tribute to Pink Floyd invites audiences in Cyprus to embark on an immersive musical and visual journey through the universe of the legendary Pink Floyd. Mark your calendars for June 27.

The band was formed in 2005 by Lefteris Kontogiannis and Petros Spiridelis and has now enjoyed more than 20 years of activity, with dozens of performances and a particularly loyal following throughout Greece.

The aim of The Great Gig is not simply to perform a selection of well-known songs. With deep respect for the original sound, arrangements and philosophy of Pink Floyd, they create a complete live experience in which music, visuals and lighting come together as a single narrative.

From the atmospheric melancholy of Wish You Were Here and the mystical progression of Shine On You Crazy Diamond, to the electrifying intensity of Comfortably Numb and the dark, philosophical journey of The Dark Side of the Moon, audiences will have the opportunity to experience timeless masterpieces that have left an indelible mark on modern music history.

Featuring impressive projections, specially designed lighting, sound effects and a stage production of exceptional aesthetic quality, The Great Gig – A Tribute to Pink Floyd is far more than a concert. It is an experience for those who grew up with the music of Pink Floyd, as well as for younger generations who continue to discover its power and enduring relevance.

The Great Gig – A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Greece’s top Pink Floyd tribute act makes its Cyprus debut. June 27. Lympia Community Park, Nicosia district. 9pm. Tickets on More.com