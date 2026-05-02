“April showers bring May flowers, and aren’t we all very blessed this year?” says Episkopi Paphos Environmental Centre ahead of its new spring activities. “The end of April and beginning of May is official ‘peak bloom season’ in Cyprus, and everywhere you look in the Ezousa valley, you are sure to see flowers!”

Several opportunities to explore nature, learn more about the environment and the wonders of the natural world are coming up at the centre. On May 17, the Geotourism in Cyprus: Travel Differently, Experience More presentation will offer a fascinating take on the magic and history of Cyprus.

Environmental Geologist and Science Communicator Konstantia Achilleos will take participants on a journey through the island’s most captivating landscapes, stories and cultural layers. “You’ll see how geology shapes everything,” explains the centre, “from dramatic mountain peaks to hidden waterfalls and ancient settlements, hear the human stories woven into these landscapes – from myth and memory to living tradition – and learn how geotourism transforms ordinary travel into meaningful, place‑based experiences.

“The presentation reveals how Cyprus’ natural heritage, local communities, and authentic encounters come together to create travel that is deeper, more sustainable, and far more rewarding than the typical tourist path.”

Held in Greek and English, the 11am presentation welcomes all and costs €6 per person. Registrations can be made at www.epeicentre.com/contact or by calling 26 642234.

At the end of the month, on May 31, silk-crafter Simoni Christoforou will host the workshop Silk Culture in Cyprus, Past & Present, sharing her passion for the silk worm (Bombyx mori) and the amazing properties of silk.

Aiming to revive the nearly forgotten art that is deeply rooted in Cyprus’ cultural heritage, Simoni invites participants to learn how the species is cared for and how silk is harvested. Following a presentation, participants will then get hands-on guidance on how to make silk flowers that can then be sewn onto clothing, hats and bags.

Also happening at the Centre is a Friday QiGong and TaiChi Class class at 3pm. Led by Mei Yeung, the class runs for 90 minutes with breaks and requires no pre-registration. While there, visitors can check out the shop and its medicinal and skincare ointments, balms and soaps as well as drop off any rinsed aluminum and steel cans at the Cans-for-Kids collection bank at the carpark.

Geotourism in Cyprus: Travel Differently, Experience More

Presentation by Environmental Geologist and Science Communicator, Konstantia Achilleos. May 17. Episkopi Paphos Environmental Centre, Paphos. 11am. In Greek and English. €6. www.epeicentre.com/contact . Tel: 26-642234

Silk Culture in Cyprus, Past & Present

Silk art presentation and workshop by silk crafter Simoni Christoforou. May 31. Episkopi Paphos Environmental Centre, Paphos. 10.30am-12.30pm. In Greek and English. €6. www.epeicentre.com/contact . Tel: 26-642234