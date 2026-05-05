As the European cryptocurrency industry faces mounting pressure to improve its carbon footprint, a new company is building a regulated bridge between digital returns and environmental responsibility. BTCEcosystem, an innovative cloud-based computing power platform, today announced the acceleration of its expansion into the European market.

Sustainability meets high-performance technology

BTCEcosystem distinguishes itself from traditional mining service providers through its exclusive focus on clean-energy cloud computing power. The data centers operated by the company are primarily powered by renewable energy sources.

• Green Infrastructure: Leverages solar, wind, and hydroelectric power to minimize environmental impact.

• Hardware Specifications: Employs the latest generation of ASIC chips (such as the Bitmain Antminer S21 series), achieving energy efficiency ratings of 13.5 to 15 Joules per terahash. This maximizes computing power while minimizing energy consumption.

• Convenience: Users in Europe can participate directly in the mining process without the need to purchase their own hardware.

Ensuring security through Australian regulation

BTCEcosystem is backed by the Australian company ADAPT ECOSYSTEM PTY LTD. A key factor in building trust among European investors is regulatory oversight.

• Regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

• Transparency: Compliance guidelines are more rigorous compared to unregulated offshore platforms.

• Investor Protection: Obligation to adhere to International Financial Reporting Standards.

BTCEcosystem Advantages

In the current market environment, European retail investors typically face electricity rates ranging from approximately €0.25 to €0.40 per kilowatt-hour. Under such cost pressures, it is often difficult for individuals to achieve stable profitability in their own cloud computing power operations. Against this backdrop, BTCEcosystem offers a more efficient alternative.

By strategically selecting and optimizing the location and layout of its cloud computing power business, the platform has successfully achieved significant cost advantages. In contrast to the high-energy-consumption, high-cost cloud mining models prevalent locally in Europe, BTCEcosystem effectively converts clean energy into a continuous and stable output of computing power. Furthermore, by leveraging specialized mining farm infrastructure, the platform achieves highly efficient synergy between energy supply and computing power production.

Based on this operating model, the platform has a more attractive revenue potential. At the same time, thanks to the large-scale operation advantages brought by ADAPT ECOSYSTEM PTY LTD, the cloud computing power model has gradually become feasible and economical in the European market.

In addition to its core cryptocurrency cloud mining services, the platform is also dedicated to expanding its investment portfolio.

Overview of the investment model and return scenarios

Example of a BTCEcosystem Solution (As of: May 2026):

Contract Name Contract Amount Daily Profit time Final Amount Bitcoin Miner S21 Imm-B52103 $1,500 $21.75 10 Days $1,500 + $217.5 Bitcoin Miner S21e Hyd-B21552 $4,500 $68.40 15 Days $4,500 + $1,026 Bitcoin Miner S21+ Hyd-B28355 $9,000 $142.20 20 Days $9,000 + $2,844 Bitcoin miner S23e U2H-B25971 $60,000 $1,080 35 Days $60,000 + $37,800 ANTSPACE HW5-B3248 $160,000 $3,360 35 Day $160,000 + $117,600

Ideal for:

• Users who wish to participate in Bitcoin mining but prefer to avoid purchasing or maintaining physical mining hardware.

• Beginners looking to explore opportunities to generate cryptocurrency through cloud mining.

• Users who hold digital assets (such as BTC, USDT, ETH, and XRP) and are seeking additional ways to put their existing holdings to profitable use.

The core of this solution lies in empowering investors to flexibly acquire green computing capacity—in varying quantities—based on their own assessments of macroeconomic risks.

Click here to view additional contracts.

About BTCEcosystem

BTCEcosystem is a leading cloud mining service platform. Operated by ADAPT ECOSYSTEM PTY LTD, the company enables users worldwide to generate mining returns through a transparent, secure, and eco-friendly infrastructure.

Media Contact:

BTCEcosystem PR Team

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://btcecosystem.com/

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