Cyprus has qualified for the 70th Eurovision Song Contest final in Vienna.

Antigoni Buxton qualified on Thursday night with Jalla. The final will be held on Saturday.

The other countries to qualify during the second semi-final are Albania, Australia, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Malta, Norway, Romania and Ukraine.

During the first semi-final on Tuesday, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Greece, Israel, Lithuania, Moldavia, Poland, Serbia and Sweden qualified for the final.