Among the lush green grounds of Minthis resort, overlooking the valleys of rural Paphos, arrives an elegant and artistic music festival. The Minthis Music Festival returns this summer even more vibrant and ambitious than before, reaffirming its place as one of Cyprus’ most distinctive cultural experiences.

Following its roaring success last year, the 2026 edition is back to offer more curated musical evenings with invited international guests. Acclaimed soloists, award-winning performers and ensembles that regularly appear on the world’s most prestigious stages and festivals, will travel to Cyprus this July 8 to 12 for the festival.

Held at the spectacular outdoor amphitheatre of Minthis resort, among trees, fragrant nature and panoramic views of Paphos’ wine producing region, an eclectic line-up of acclaimed musicians will perform live in front of Cyprus audiences.

“The festival continues its mission of bringing together celebrated international artists and rising stars in a setting that combines artistic excellence with refined hospitality and breathtaking natural beauty,” organisers say.

The 2026 summer festival will unfold over five exceptional evenings, starting on July 8 with composer and pianist Florian Christl and his ensemble. The musicians will be joined by acclaimed violinist Niklas Liepe, who has performed in leading concert halls such as the Elbphilharmonie and collaborated with renowned orchestras and conductors worldwide.

On the following evening, rising piano star Jeneba Kanneh-Mason will present a recital dedicated to the timeless works of Frédéric Chopin, having already established herself as one of the most exciting voices of her generation with performances at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall and appearances at the BBC Proms.

Then, on July 10, the Vision String Quartet will take the floor of the Minthis amphitheatre. Renowned for its electrifying and innovative chamber music performances, with an international career that includes appearances at major festivals and a distinctive approach that bridges classical and contemporary music, their performance is certain to charm audiences.

Celebrated bassist Günther Groissböck will continue the programme of the Minthis Music Festival 2026, accompanied by La Scala pianist Nelson Calzi. This performance will bring operatic depth and dramatic expression to the stage, with the artists having performed leading roles at the world’s foremost opera houses, including the Vienna State Opera and the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

The festival will conclude on July 12 with the sophisticated jazz elegance of Claire Martin and her ensemble, offering a vibrant and uplifting finale beneath the summer sky at Minthis by one of the most celebrated voices in British jazz, with an award-winning discography and multiple distinctions at the British Jazz Awards.

“Minthis Music Festival by Pafilia and LaimTee Art is more than a concert series. It is a celebration of artistry, elegance and exceptional hospitality,” organisers say. “Under the creative direction and production of LaimTee Art, whose artistic vision shapes the distinctive identity of the festival, the event continues to evolve as a meeting point for internationally-established artists and emerging talent. Set within the serene beauty of the Minthis landscape, the festival offers guests an immersive cultural experience where world-class performances meet refined lifestyle and breathtaking scenery.

“What began in 2024 as Music Under the Stars, an intimate series of two exceptional musical evenings, quickly captured the imagination of audiences and artists alike. Building on that success, Minthis Music Festival 2025 expanded into a five-night celebration of world-class artistry, welcoming internationally acclaimed performers to the unique setting of Minthis.

“With its remarkable lineup of international artists and the spectacular setting of the Minthis Amphitheatre,” they conclude, “Minthis Music Festival continues to establish itself as a premier cultural destination in Cyprus, welcoming music lovers, cultural patrons and discerning audiences from around the world.”

Minthis Music Festival 2026

Summer festival with five evenings of performance with invited international musicians. July 8-12. Minthis Amphitheatre, Minthis resort, Paphos. www.minthisresort.com. Tickets from https://www.soldoutticketbox.com/easyconsole.cfm/page/category/cat_id/65/lang/en