A nationwide voluntary blood donation organised by the forestry department took place on May 13 and 14, as part of events marking this year’s “Forest protection week”, the department said.

According to an announcement, the initiative formed part of a broader series of activities running from May 11 to 17 under the slogan: “Don’t wait for the fire – prevent it. Fire protection starts with you.”

The forestry department said its director, Savvas Iezekiel, attended and took part in the blood donation event held in Engomi on May 14, setting what the department described as “an example of social awareness and contribution.”

During his visit, Iezekiel thanked the department’s volunteer blood donors and expressed appreciation for their contribution, stressing that blood donation is one of the highest forms of humanity and solidarity, saving lives and strengthening the social role of state services.

He also congratulated staff for their “long-standing contribution both to forest protection and to society”, underlining that a culture of volunteerism and giving is an integral part of the department’s mission and values.