Cyprus is pushing ahead with its digital transition, placing competitiveness, resilience and inclusion at the centre of its strategy, the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy said on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The day, marked each year on May 17, was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to commemorate the founding of the organisation in 1865 and to reflect the growing role of digital technologies in everyday life.

For 2026, the ITU has chosen the theme ‘Digital lifelines: Strengthening resilience in a connected world’, focusing on the infrastructure that keeps societies and economies connected at a time of increasing digital dependence.

According to the deputy ministry, these “digital lifelines” include terrestrial networks, submarine cables, satellites and data systems, which now form the backbone of modern communities and economic activity.

“In a world increasingly dependent on uninterrupted connectivity, the resilience of our digital networks is of fundamental importance,” the deputy ministry said.

It added that this year’s anniversary serves as a call to governments, industry and communities to protect and strengthen these infrastructures, ensuring that communication systems can withstand shocks and recover quickly.

The aim, it said, is to make sure that no one is left offline when communication is most needed.

The deputy ministry also said that the ITU, together with its global partners, is working to strengthen these digital lifelines, using technologies such as artificial intelligence and early warning systems.

Against this, Cyprus is continuing to invest in its own digital transformation, with the deputy ministry saying the country is focusing on infrastructure, skills and equal access.

The statement noted that Cyprus has already achieved 100 per cent population coverage of 5G, while work is also moving ahead to expand ultra-high-speed fibre optic networks across the country.

At the same time, the deputy ministry said emphasis is being placed on developing digital skills, so that all citizens can participate equally in the digital environment.

Finally, the Deputy Ministry said it is working systematically to shape a future in which digital technologies act as safe, resilient channels of growth and prosperity for all.