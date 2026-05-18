The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Monday reported a sharp decline in tourist arrivals in April 2026, highlighting the deepening impact of the war in Iran on the island’s tourism sector.

The statistical service’s latest report showed that tourist arrivals fell to 303,031, compared with 418,730 in April 2025, marking a drop of 27.6 per cent year-on-year.

For the January to April 2026 period, arrivals totalled 710,370, down from 865,326 in the corresponding period last year, representing a decline of 17.9 per cent.

The April figures reinforce a downward trend that began in March, shortly after the escalation of geopolitical tensions at the end of February.

In March, arrivals had already fallen by 30.7 per cent, reaching 139,198 compared with 200,736 a year earlier, signalling an immediate shock to travel demand.

This marks a stark reversal from the strong start recorded in February, when tourism revenue rose by 7 per cent year-on-year, before the conflict began to weigh on visitor flows.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source market in April, accounting for 39.2 per cent of total arrivals, or 118,742 visitors.

Poland followed with 25,371 arrivals, representing 8.4 per cent, while Germany accounted for 24,178 arrivals or 8.0 per cent.

Israel, a market particularly sensitive to regional instability, contributed 15,997 visitors or 5.3 per cent, while Greece accounted for 14,255 arrivals, representing 4.7 per cent.

In terms of travel purpose, holidays remained the primary reason for visiting Cyprus, accounting for 73.0 per cent of arrivals in April.

A further 17.7 per cent of visitors travelled to see friends and relatives, while 9.2 per cent visited for business purposes.

Comparatively, holiday travel accounted for a higher 80.3 per cent in April of the previous year, indicating a shift in travel patterns amid uncertainty.

At the same time, returns of residents of Cyprus from trips abroad remained broadly stable, totalling 164,357 in April 2026, a marginal decrease of 0.3 per cent from 164,844 a year earlier.

Most residents returned from Greece, which accounted for 32.1 per cent of total returns, or 52,837 individuals.

The United Kingdom followed with 11,219 returns or 6.8 per cent, while Italy accounted for 9,841 returns or 6.0 per cent.

Romania contributed 6,931 returns, representing 4.2 per cent of the total, the report added.

The purpose of travel for residents was primarily holidays, making up 74.7 per cent of trips.

Business travel accounted for 17.5 per cent, while 6.8 per cent travelled for studies and 1.0 per cent for other reasons.

The broader picture points to a tourism sector under mounting pressure, with falling arrivals, weaker bookings and declining occupancy rates since the outbreak of the conflict.

Industry estimates suggest that hotel occupancy has dropped to between 40 and 50 per cent, compared with around 75 per cent last year.

At the same time, bookings for the summer season are reportedly down by approximately 25 per cent, raising concerns about the months ahead.

The slowdown reflects a combination of security concerns, rising travel costs and weaker consumer confidence, all linked to the wider geopolitical environment.

Tourism, which accounts for around 14 per cent of Cyprus’ GDP, remains a critical pillar of the economy, making the sustained decline a key concern for policymakers.

While early 2026 figures pointed to resilience, the post-February trajectory signals a challenging period ahead, with the full economic impact of the crisis yet to unfold.