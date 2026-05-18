Green points in Larnaca operated by the district government organisation (EOA) announced on Monday that they will no longer be accepting bulk construction debris from house renovations and thus premises will need to hire skips at their own expense to remove waste materials.

To ensure the smooth operation of green points, the Larnaca EOA has also set a maximum of two visits per day per household.

The public is “kindly requested to respect the operation of the green points, the nature of the facilities, as well as the work carried out by the personnel employed at these sites”.

“Compliance with the above instructions is necessary to ensure the proper operation of the green points and the protection of the environment,” the organisation said.