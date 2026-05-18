Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas attended the annual Cyprus Forum London 2026 on Monday as part of his visit to London, ahead of a scheduled meeting with UK Defence Secretary John Healey on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Palmas said he took part in the forum at the invitation of the Cyprus high commission in the United Kingdom. This year’s event focused on “Building Partnerships to Counter Hybrid Threats”.

He said the forum provided an opportunity to discuss hybrid threats and the need for stronger coordination between states, institutions and international organisations.

“Despite the clear progress that has been made, the evolving threat environment remains highly dynamic and complex,” Palmas said.

He said the challenges required stronger cooperation between states, enhanced early warning mechanisms, the maintenance of credible deterrence capabilities, upgraded protection for critical infrastructure, and greater societal resilience.

Ahead of the forum, Palmas met Cyprus high commissioner to the United Kingdom Kyriacos Kouros, whom he thanked for the hospitality and their discussions.

Palmas is expected to meet Healey in London on May 19 for talks expected to focus on defence and security cooperation.