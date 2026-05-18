Geadis Geadi has criticised the display of the LGBT flag outside the European Commission headquarters, describing the move as an “unacceptable equation” between activist movements and official state flags.

In a letter sent to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, the Elam MEP questioned whether the commission was “institutionally equating the LGBT flag with the flags of sovereign states and the official flag of the European Union itself”.

The reaction followed events marking May 17, the International Day Against Homophobia, during which the LGBT flag was raised outside Commission buildings.

Geadi argued that European institutions were being transformed into “a mechanism for promoting political and activist symbols” and demanded clarification over the basis for such displays.

He also questioned whether there was “democratic legitimacy or any approval from European citizens” for EU institutions to display symbols linked to specific social or political causes.

In the same letter, Geadis asked whether the commission had shown “similar sensitivity, symbolic gestures or public statements” for the International Day of Families as it had during Pride Week events.

The Elam MEP further criticised comments published by von der Leyen on social media, in which she wrote that “the Commission is proud” and described Pride Week as “a celebration of love, identity, courage and community”.

According to Geadis, such statements represented “the open political identification of European institutions with specific ideological agendas” and reflected what he described as “the complete abandonment of institutional neutrality by Brussels”.

The European Commission has not publicly responded to the letter.

The EU regularly marks the International Day Against Homophobia through public statements and awareness initiatives linked to equality and anti-discrimination policies.

Pride events are also held annually across several European institutions and member states.

European Commission has previously stated that support for LGBT rights forms part of the EU’s commitment to equality, inclusion and fundamental rights under EU law.