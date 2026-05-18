European Union pushes to complete Cyprus Schengen accession alongside Ireland security goals

The European Commission published its fifth State of Schengen report on Monday, highlighting progress across the borderless travel zone, while explicitly reaffirming that work must continue to complete Cyprus’ accession to Schengen, linking the island’s bid to wider reforms in border security and migration management.

The report comes as Cyprus authorities maintain that the country is nearing full technical readiness for entry into the Schengen Area, following months of statements signalling 2026 as a target timeline, though officials have increasingly avoided firm commitments on exact timing.

The commission said Schengen continued to demonstrate resilience, describing it as one of the EU’s most tangible achievements, allowing more than 450 million citizens to move freely across borders while supporting trade, tourism and goods flows alongside external border protection.

It pointed to a 26 per cent decline in illegal border crossings in 2025 compared with 2024, alongside a 28 per cent return rate for individuals without legal right to stay in the EU, the highest in a decade.

A key milestone was the rollout of the Entry-Exit System in April 2026, which registered more than 66 million border crossings in its first six months of operation and flagged 32,000 individuals refused entry into the EU.

The commission also highlighted its first ever EU Visa Strategy, adopted in January 2026, as part of broader efforts to modernise migration and border management.

While praising progress, the report stressed that geopolitical instability and migration pressures mean challenges remain, calling for reinforced collective responsibility to ensure Schengen remains secure and cohesive.

Against that backdrop, Cyprus features prominently in the commission’s priorities for the 2026 to 2027 Schengen cycle, particularly under the goal of strengthening governance and completing accession processes.

The commission explicitly stated that EU level work should continue to complete Cyprus’ Schengen accession, alongside full implementation of Schengen rules in Ireland and engagement with enlargement countries.

The reference follows a series of developments over recent months in Cyprus, where the government has repeatedly signalled that technical preparations for Schengen membership are largely complete.

More recently, government sources told the newspaper that Cyprus had already achieved its goal of technical readiness by the end of 2025, insisting that “we’ve ticked all the boxes”, while acknowledging that final accession depends on EU level political approval.

Officials have also emphasised that the process remains dynamic and subject to evaluation by the commission, which must confirm compliance before submitting a recommendation to the EU Council for a unanimous political decision.

One Cypriot official previously said concerns raised by some member states regarding the Green Line would only be addressed once technical readiness is formally confirmed, describing the sequencing as essential to avoid political objections at an earlier stage.

The commission has also stressed ongoing coordination with Cypriot authorities to address potential gaps, including risks related to migration management at the Green Line, which remains a key point of scrutiny among some member states.

Meanwhile, the broader Schengen report also emphasised future priorities including deeper digitalisation of border procedures, expansion of external border infrastructure, improved return systems and enhanced cooperation with non EU countries.

In Cyprus’ case, these priorities are closely tied to ongoing upgrades in border infrastructure, including airport modernisation projects designed to ensure readiness for Schengen flows, as well as reforms in visa processing and border control systems.

The commission has previously noted that Cyprus’ full integration into Schengen would ultimately bring a number of benefits, including smoother travel, improved mobility for services and goods, and stronger economic integration with the wider Schengen area.

However, it reiterated that final accession remains contingent on unanimous approval by the EU Council, following completion of technical assessments and implementation of outstanding recommendations.

For Cyprus, which remains alongside Ireland the only EU member state outside Schengen, the report signals that while progress is acknowledged, the final political and technical hurdles remain unresolved even as 2026 is increasingly viewed as a pivotal year.