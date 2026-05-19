Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas on Tuesday met British Defence Secretary John Healey in London to discuss geopolitical developments and the security of civilians living near the British bases on the island, reiterating the need for their full protection.

“This is a permanent concern for us when difficult situations arise in the volatile region of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East,” Palmas said.

In their meeting, Palmas and Healey addressed developments regarding the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and in Iran, highlighting the need for a common approach regarding a definitive political settlement.

“This war has gone too far with many collateral losses, both economic and in human lives, but also more generally for the liquidity that has been created in the Middle East region,” Palmas said.

Referring to the bilateral relations between Cyprus and Britain, Palmas said they were “good in general”, despite occasional disagreements.

During their talks, the ministers also discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defence industry.

Palmas’ meeting with Healey is part of his visit to the annual Cyprus Forum London, which he attended on Monday.