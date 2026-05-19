Britain will allow the import and provision of services linked to diesel and jet fuel refined abroad from Russian crude under a new general trade licence exempting specific products from sanctions restrictions.

The licence issued on Tuesday grants exemptions where the fuels are processed in third countries but includes conditions such as record-keeping requirements for companies.

The new rules take effect on Wednesday and will be of indefinite duration, though they will be reviewed periodically and can be amended or revoked, the government said in a notice.

Separately, Britain issued a time-limited licence covering the maritime transportation of liquefied natural gas and related services under Russia sanctions rules, running until January 1 next year.