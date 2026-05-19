President Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday his upcoming visit to India marks a crucial point in the further strengthening of the “already excellent” relationship between Cyprus and India.

“This is a very important trip, following the visit of the Prime Minister of the country to Cyprus last June, where the foundations were laid for a strategic cooperation, not only on political issues, but also on issues of economy, investments, tourism – since we are at an event for tourism in our country,” he said.

During his visit stating on Wednesday, Christodoulides will visit New Delhi and Mumbai and is expected to sign several agreements.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Cyprus in June 2025 when he met the president in several bilateral meetings focusing primarily on the areas of bilateral investment and trade.