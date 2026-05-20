Cyprus secured a gold medal at the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI 2026) for the second consecutive year, following strong performances at the competition held in Italy from May 12 to May 18, 2026.

According to an announcement from the Cyprus Computer Society, the standout achievement came from secondary school student Mariza Paspalli, who won gold and ranked third overall among 248 participants.

Competitors were selected as top national representatives from across Europe and other regions, the society explained.

Her result marks another milestone in an already distinguished track record in international competitions, having collected 11 additional medals over the past three years in informatics olympiads.

The Cyprus delegation also included Anastasia Evangelou, Rafaella Nicolaou and Chrystallena Karittevli, all of whom delivered strong performances representing the country at a high level.

The team was accompanied by informatics teacher Father Antonis Georgiou, acting as team leader, and Afroditi Hadjimarkou, deputy team leader, who supported the students throughout the competition.

The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) said the achievement is particularly significant as it reinforces ongoing efforts to increase girls’ participation in Informatics and wider STEM fields.

It also underlines Cyprus’ consistent presence and competitiveness in international informatics olympiads, where the country has increasingly established a strong reputation.

Following the successful hosting of the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (jBOI 2025), Cyprus is continuing its investment in young talent through participation in major upcoming events in 2026.

These include the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (BOI), the Junior European Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI) and the junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (jBOI).

The Cyprus Computer Society congratulated the delegation for its performance, highlighting the broader importance of sustained support for young competitors.

“The Cyprus Computer Society warmly congratulates all members of the Cypriot delegation for their outstanding performance,” it said.

“It also extends its sincere appreciation to all individuals and organisations that consistently support youth development, and in particular the participation of girls in the field of Informatics,” it added.

The Cyprus Informatics Olympiad is organised annually by the Cyprus Computer Society in cooperation with the Education Ministry, with support from XM, Oracle Academy and ICDL.