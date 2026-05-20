The search for a residence or investment in Limassol and Paphos is linked to two of the most dynamic and recognisable real-estate markets in Cyprus. Limassol, with its strong business character, developed coastal zone and steady demand for quality properties, remains a point of reference for buyers and investors. At the same time, Paphos stands out for its more relaxed pace of life, strong residential identity and long-standing appeal, whether for permanent residence, holiday use or investment purposes.

From urban apartments and family-friendly residences to properties with development potential, the two districts offer options suited to the different needs and buyer profiles. Proximity to key infrastructure, services, schools, commercial areas and coastal locations enhances property value and makes Limassol and Paphos two markets with consistent interest.

Through its extensive portfolio across Cyprus, Altia offers options that include homes, investment properties, land plots and commercial property opportunities. At the same time, it gives interested buyers the ability to search, compare and evaluate properties in a more direct and organised way, supporting every stage of the process.

Below are selected properties in Limassol and Paphos that highlight the diversity of options available through Altia.

This detached house in Koloni, Geroskipou, offers spacious interiors, privacy and outdoor features. Built in 2006, it has 204 sq.m. of internal areas on a plot of 4,835 sq.m, with verandas and an ancillary building of 36 sq.m. The ground floor includes an open-plan living and dining area, kitchen, office and one en-suite bedroom, while the first floor includes two bedrooms, a main bathroom and a laundry room. Externally, it features a landscaped garden, private swimming pool of 50 sq.m, barbecue and kitchen area and a separate ancillary studio. It is located approximately 1.8 km from beaches and 2.5 km from Paphos International Airport.

This duplex house in Koili, Paphos, presents an interesting opportunity for those seeking a property with investment potential, holiday use or shared family living. The property concerns a 50-per cent undivided share and consists of two separate residences, one on the ground floor and one on the first floor, located on the eastern side of a shared plot with a swimming pool and outdoor facilities. Built in 2005, it offers total internal areas of 172 sq.m and four bedrooms. The ground-floor residence includes an open-plan kitchen and living area, two bedrooms, a shared bathroom and a covered veranda. The upper-floor residence features an open-plan kitchen and living area with a fireplace, two bedrooms, a shared bathroom, an uncovered veranda and independent access via an external staircase. Externally, the property includes a shared swimming pool, a covered bar area with pergola, built-in barbecue, covered parking space, engine room and garden. It is located approximately 160 metres southeast of Koili community centre and 2.8 km northwest of Tsada.

This spacious apartment in Ypsonas in Limassol, is located on the southeastern side of the second floor and offers 105 sq.m of internal areas. Its layout includes an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom in the master bedroom and a separate bathroom. The property also features two covered verandas, exclusive right of use of a covered parking space and a storage unit on the ground floor. It is located approximately 6.5 km from Limassol Marina and 1.3 km from the Limassol-Paphos highway.

This two-storey detached villa in Tsada, Paphos, is an attractive option in a quiet hillside location with easy access to the city. Built in 2007, it offers 136 sq.m of internal areas, a basement of 41 sq.m and covered and uncovered verandas of 5 sq.m each. The ground floor includes an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area and guest W/C. The first floor includes three bedrooms, with the master bedroom featuring an en-suite bathroom and access to an uncovered veranda. The residence has central heating, a fireplace, provisions for air conditioning and a private yard. It is located approximately 550 meters from Tsada centre, 2 km from Minthis Golf Resort and 15 minutes from Paphos centre. The property features a separate title deed.

This residential field in Panthea, Mesa Geitonia Municipality, Limassol, presents an opportunity for those seeking land with development potential in a well-positioned residential area. The property concerns a 50-per cent share, corresponding to 2,651 sq.m out of a total land area of 5,302 sq.m. Access to the field is provided via a registered road, with a total frontage of approximately 110 metres. The asset is located approximately 5 km from the A1 motorway and approximately 8 km from Limassol city centre and the beach, offering connectivity to key areas of the city. The property falls within planning zone Κa10, with a building coefficient of 30 per cent, coverage of 20 per cent and permission for the construction of up to two floors, with a maximum height of 10 metres.

This residential property in Argaka, Paphos, is a distinctive option with substantial spaces and development potential. It comprises two detached ground-floor houses, one completed in the northern part and one incomplete in the western part, built within an allocated section of land of approximately 4,445 sq.m, part of a larger plot of approximately 14,339 sq.m. The completed house offers 250 sq.m of internal areas and includes an open-plan living and dining area with fireplace, kitchen, kitchenette, laundry room, office, four bedrooms and covered verandas. The incomplete house offers 132 sq.m of internal areas, three bedrooms and verandas. Externally, it includes a garden, yard, traditional oven, barbecue area and parking space. It is located approximately 1 km from Argaka centre and 750 metres from the beach.

The properties in Limassol and Paphos highlight the range of options offered by Altia, from modern apartments and family homes to properties with investment potential.

For more information and to discover the company’s full portfolio, visit Altia’s website today: www.altia.com.cy.