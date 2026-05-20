Cosmos Insurance Public Company Ltd on Wednesday issued a formal regulatory announcement confirming that its shareholders have officially approved a total dividend distribution of €1,000,000, following decisions made at its annual general meeting.

The extensive cash distribution plan was ratified during the annual assembly held on May 14, 2026, backing a strategic proposal originally put forward by the corporate board of directors.

The total payout corresponds to a gross figure of €0.0177 per ordinary share for securities carrying a nominal value of €0.02.

The company urged its investors to carefully examine the specific logistical details of the distribution alongside any necessary administrative actions required to ensure the smooth completion of the transaction.

According to the official corporate books, the aggregate dividend allocation of €1,000,000 is drawn from a multi-year pool of retained corporate earnings.

Specifically, the funds are derived from financial year profits of €391,610 recorded in 2020, earnings of €474,670 archived in 2021, and a profit contribution of €133,720 from the 2022 financial calendar period.

The designated payout represents a lucrative dividend yield of 5.75 per cent based on the average closing price of the stock recorded on the Cyprus Stock Exchange on May 13, 2026.

The insurance firm has fixed the official dividend ex-date for May 28, 2026, meaning that any shares traded from this business morning onward will no longer carry the right to the cash distribution.

Subsequently, the vital corporate record date has been scheduled for May 29, 2026, to finalise the roster of eligible investors.

The formal final payment date for the financial transaction has been locked in for June 22, 2026.

Eligible beneficiaries entitled to receive the cash payment comprise all investors registered in the central securities depository and central registry of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) at the close of the record date.

This eligibility criteria includes asset holders who have secured corporate securities via over-the-counter transfer methods, provided those specific private transactions are fully executed and completed before the registry cutoff.

The firm reiterated that the financial transfer of the approved dividend sums will take place systematically on the confirmed summer deadline of June 22, 2026.