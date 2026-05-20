The Akamas is a living example of Cyprus’ rich biodiversity, but also of the challenges the island faces for the coexistence of humans and nature, Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Wednesday.

“The area hosts approximately 650 of the country’s 1,650 native plant species, including 46 endemic and 28 threatened species, as well as protected fauna species such as the sea turtles Caretta caretta and Chelonia mydas and the Mediterranean monk seal Monachus monachus,” she said in a statement on the occasion of the upcoming world day on biodiversity.

She added that with an area of 18,082 hectares and its marine area, the Akamas is one of the most representative examples of the Natura 2000 network in Cyprus, as well as a crucial stop for migratory bird species.

Theodisiou emphasised that the management of the Natura 2000 network required “stable orientation, scientific documentation and long-term planning” to link environmental governance with the quality of life of the public.

“Akamas is a living example of the rich biodiversity of Cyprus, but also of the challenges we face for the balanced coexistence of man and nature,” she said.