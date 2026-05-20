Cyprus will host a major EU digital policy conference in Nicosia next month, bringing together government leaders, technology executives and academics to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and Europe’s evolving digital agenda, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy.

The two-day event, titled “Shaping the Next Digital Frontier”, will take place on June 17 and June 18, 2026, at the Filoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia, as part of Cyprus’ Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Organisers said the conference will serve as a high-level platform for strategic reflection on Europe’s digital future, with a particular focus on the rapid development and governance of artificial intelligence.

The ministry said the gathering comes at a critical moment for the EU’s digital trajectory, aiming to support forward-looking dialogue on policy choices shaping the digital era.

The event will bring together speakers and participants from EU institutions, national governments, industry and academia, with the aim of fostering exchange on opportunities and challenges linked to technological transformation.

A central feature of the conference will be a keynote address by Sir Demis Hassabis, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Google DeepMind, alongside EU ministers, senior European Commission officials, business association leaders and senior executives from the global ICT sector.

Discussions will cover a wide range of topics, including the opportunities and risks arising from rapid advances in artificial intelligence, as well as Europe’s efforts to strengthen digital sovereignty and technological resilience.

Other key themes include the balance between innovation and regulation, the development of the Digital Single Market, and issues relating to connectivity, digital infrastructure and the proposed Digital Networks Act.

Cybersecurity, digital trust and the protection of minors online will also form part of the agenda.

A dedicated session will focus on regional digital cooperation, featuring Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation, who will participate in discussions reflecting Cyprus’ Presidency vision of “An Autonomous Union, Open to the World”.

The ministry said the session will explore the role of international partnerships and cross-regional collaboration in building a more connected and inclusive digital future.

Information released by the Deputy Ministry stated that the conference is aimed at senior professionals, policymakers and industry leaders from Cyprus and abroad, including executives from the ICT sector, EU officials, academics, AI and cybersecurity experts and representatives of civil society.

The event forms part of Cyprus’ broader efforts during its EU Presidency to shape discussions on digital governance, innovation and regulatory frameworks at European level.

Further details and expressions of interest have been made available through the following link.