More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for the parliamentary elections on Sunday, the police’s head of communications Marina Christodoulidou said on Wednesday.

“Our goal is for the process to proceed smoothly within the framework of our own responsibilities, in matters of order and security,” she said.

Christodoulou said that there would be police at the polling stations, as well as on motorised patrols.

Overall operations will be coordinated from Nicosia, where a crisis management centre will be set up. In addition, provincial centres will be established in other regions.