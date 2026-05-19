New legislation regulating the use of e-scooters came into force on Tuesday, raising the minimum age for riders to 17 and introducing stricter rules.

The police said the amendments concern “personal mobility devices”, including e-scooters, and were published in the official gazette last month.

Under the new framework, only people aged 17 and over will be permitted to use e-scooters.

The age threshold was increased from 14 following concerns over road safety and a series of accidents involving young riders.

The legislation also expands the powers of authorities to confiscate e-scooters in cases where violations are identified.

New provisions regulate where scooters can be used, establish technical standards for devices and set rules for companies operating scooter rental services.

Police said the changes aim to improve public safety and strengthen enforcement of existing legislation.

The amendments follow months of debate in parliament over whether e-scooters should face tighter regulation or be banned entirely from public spaces.

Last month MPs ultimately rejected proposals for a full ban and instead backed stricter controls.

The legislation also introduces penalties for adults who allow underage individuals to use e-scooters and for riders carrying passengers below the legal age.

Additional provisions approved by parliament require scooters to comply with European safety standards and carry the appropriate certification markings.

Police and other competent authorities are now authorised to temporarily seize scooters involved in breaches of the law.

The revised rules also increase the speed threshold for penalties from 20 kilometres per hour to 25.