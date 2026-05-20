Α one-day live performance event this Saturday transforms an industrial space in Nicosia into a temporary home for artists. Seven artists from seven different art disciplines take part in the WAREHÅUS event, bringing their studios to 17 Areos Street, working live and inviting the audience into their creative process.

Starting at 6.45pm, the event will open its doors into the artistic worlds of florist Nasty Flora, visual artist Elpida Frangeskidou, woodworker Lovenlight, stained glass artist Savina Ioannou, carpet and rug maker Carpetthat, tattoo artist Raf and jeweller Fos.

Presented by HÅUS, the event explores exposure, presence and the relationship between artist and audience. Visitors move through the space as observers, but also as part of the experience itself, witnessing creation in its most immediate and authentic form. The venue embraces its industrial aesthetic with minimal intervention, keeping the act of creation at the centre of the experience.

The event is open and free to the public.

What’s more, craft beer by collaborating partner Radical Way Brewing and wine by DAFERMOU Winery will be available throughout the night, followed by a DJ set after the live performances, as well as the opportunity to purchase products directly from the artists. And all of this is offered completely for free.

WAREHÅUS

7 artists from different disciplines work live in front of audiences. Beer, DJ set and more. May 23. 17 Areos Street, Nicosia. Free admission. [email protected]