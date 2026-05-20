Loizides re-elected Paphos hoteliers president

Evripides Loizides has been re-elected as president of the Paphos Hoteliers Association, securing a renewed mandate for a new three-year term as the organisation looks to strengthen its role in Cyprus’ tourism sector.

The re-election confirms the continuation of Loizides’ leadership within the district’s organised hotel industry, with a focus on maintaining and expanding Paphos’ position in both the Cyprus and international tourism markets.

Alongside the leadership vote, a new board of directors was formed, taking office for the next three years with the aim of supporting the development and competitiveness of Paphos’ tourism product.

The association stated that the new board “will work to reinforce the district’s presence in the tourism sector at a time when Paphos continues to hold a strong position as one of Cyprus’ key destinations”.

In the new leadership structure, Evelina Komodromou was elected deputy chair, while Ionas Ioannou takes on the role of secretary.

Evripides Loizides

Phoebe Katsouri was elected first vice-president, with Antonis Aristodimou appointed second vice-president, and Maria Terpizi taking on the role of treasurer.

Following his re-election, Loizides told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the association will continue to play a key part in tourism developments in both the district and the rest of the island.

“The Paphos Hoteliers Association will continue to play a leading role in tourism developments in the district and more broadly in Cyprus, contributing actively to efforts for further development and upgrading of the tourism product,” he said.

Loizous further stated that the association will continue to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to address key sectoral issues.

“Through cooperation with all involved stakeholders, the association will continue to promote issues concerning the hotel sector, the strengthening of competitiveness and the sustainable development of tourism,” he said.

Loizides pointed out that these efforts come at a time when “Paphos maintains strong momentum as one of Cyprus’ most important tourist destinations, reinforcing the need for coordinated action to support long-term growth”.

Finally, the association’s leadership stressed that its priorities for the coming term will include competitiveness, sustainability and product upgrading, reflecting broader challenges and opportunities in Cyprus’ tourism industry.