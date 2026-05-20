The Trump administration plans to unveil a framework for trading tokenized or ​digital versions of securities, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission ​is expected to release an “innovation exemption” for ​tokenized stocks as soon as this week, the ⁠report said.

The move highlights the ​Trump administration’s push to bring stock trading ​onto crypto platforms, potentially paving a new regulatory pathway for trading shares outside traditional exchanges.

Recently, ​the Republican-led Senate Banking Committee ​advanced legislation aimed at creating clearer US regulations for ‌cryptocurrencies.

According ⁠to the Bloomberg report, the SEC is leaning toward allowing trading in tokens that do not have the backing or ​consent of ​the ⁠public companies whose shares they track.

The tokens would trade on ​decentralized crypto platforms and may ​not ⁠provide traditional shareholder rights, such as voting power or dividends, the report also ⁠said.

The ​SEC did not immediately ​respond to Reuters’ request for comment.