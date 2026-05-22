Cyprus’ population rose to 982,966 people last year, according to figures published by Eurostat on Thursday, marking an increase of almost 34 per cent over the past two decades.

The latest demographic survey showed Cyprus, excluding the north, recorded a population increase from 966,365 in 2024, driven by both natural population change and migration.

Across the EU, the population reached 451 million in 2025, around one million higher than the previous year.

Eurostat said the bloc continues to experience “marginal population growth” while demographic ageing accelerates.

Cyprus remains among the least populous EU member states, accounting for roughly 0.2 per cent of the union’s total population.

Germany remains the largest member state by population with 84 million inhabitants, followed by France with 69 million, Italy with 59 million, Spain with 49 million and Poland with 36 million.

Eurostat figures showed the EU population increased by around four per cent between 2005 and 2025, rising from 435 million to 451 million.

During the same period, Cyprus ranked among the countries with the strongest relative population growth, recording an increase of approximately 34 per cent.

Cyprus recorded a median age of 41 years, below the EU average.

Children under the age of 15 accounted for 15.2 per cent of the population in Cyprus compared with 14 per cent across the EU.

On migration, Cyprus recorded 40,471 arrivals during the year, marginally lower than the 40,761 recorded in 2023.

Eurostat also reported that deaths have exceeded births across the EU since 2012, with the bloc recording a negative natural population change rate of minus 2.8 per cent in 2024.

Cyprus remained among the few countries with positive natural population growth, recording a rate of 3.1 per cent.