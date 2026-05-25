Looking to buy, sell, rent or invest in Cyprus real estate? FOX Realty helps buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, companies and investors find quality residential and commercial properties for sale & rent in Limassol, Paphos & across Cyprus.

Explore apartments, houses, villas, penthouses, maisonettes, beachfront homes, seafront apartments, family homes, luxury residences, new developments, off-plan properties, resale properties, buy-to-let apartments, offices, shops, showrooms, warehouses, commercial buildings, land, plots and investment properties.

Limassol real estate

Find property for sale in Limassol, apartments for sale in Limassol, houses for sale in Limassol, villas for sale in Limassol, offices for rent in Limassol, commercial property in Limassol, land for sale in Limassol and long-term rentals in Limassol.

Key areas include Limassol Marina, City Centre, Old Town, Neapolis, Germasogeia, Potamos Germasogeias, Green Area, Mouttagiaka, Agios Tychonas, Amathus, Agios Athanasios, Mesa Geitonia, Panthea, Ekali, Agia Fyla, Zakaki, Linopetra, Kolonakiou, Columbia, Parekklisia, Pyrgos and Episkopi.

Paphos real estate

Browse property for sale in Paphos, properties for sale in Paphos, apartments for sale in Paphos, houses for sale in Paphos, villas for sale in Paphos, Coral Bay villas, Peyia homes, Kato Paphos apartments, Tala houses, Paphos land for sale and investment property in Paphos.

Popular areas include Kato Paphos, Paphos Centre, Universal, Tombs of the Kings, Chloraka, Tala, Peyia, Coral Bay, Konia, Geroskipou, Emba, Anavargos, Mesogi, Tsada, Mandria, Kouklia, Polis and Latchi.

For businesses and investors, FOX Realty offers commercial property for sale or rent in Cyprus, including offices, shops, warehouses, retail spaces, mixed-use buildings, commercial plots and prime business locations.

For property owners, we assist with selling or renting your apartment, house, villa, office or commercial property through professional marketing, serious enquiries, viewings and negotiation support.

🌐 View updated properties: https://foxrealty.eu/

📲 Contact FOX Realty for viewings, valuations, rentals, sales and investment property advice.

FOX Smart Estate Agency

Registered & Licensed Estate Agency – R.N. 488, L.N. 344/E

All real estate inquiries are handled by Registered Professional Real Estate Agents.

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