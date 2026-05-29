Roadworks on Larnaca-Kofinou highway will take place from June 2 to June 9, the public works department said on Friday.

Driving at affected times may be slow or partially restricted. Work will occur on weekdays, excluding Fridays, from 9am to 5:30am the next day.

A 100-metre section of the right lane near the central island, at the exit towards Limassol in the Kofinou area, will be closed in both directions.

The department said the works are necessary for safety improvements and urged drivers to follow temporary road markings and police instructions.

It apologised for any inconvenience caused.