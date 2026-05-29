When you’re searching for your first student home in Cyprus, the worst part isn’t failing to find an apartment. It’s not knowing whether you’ve seen them all or whether something better slipped past you.

With the BuySell App, students can see virtually the entire Cyprus property market in one place and are the first to know about every new listing.

According to recent research by the University of Nicosia, published in SigmaLive and Cyprus Mail, BuySell holds over 80% of the property market in Cyprus. In other words: anyone who doesn’t search on BuySell may be seeing only about 1 in 5 available properties and missing all the rest.



Two reasons to start with the BuySell App

1. The largest selection of properties in Cyprus. Up to 4× more listings than other classifieds apps or property search platforms. In a single search you can see virtually the entire market, instead of a few scattered ads across dozens of websites and social groups.



2. Alerts for every new listing. The BuySell App learns your preferences using artificial intelligence, and you receive alerts the moment a new apartment matching your preferences appears. Good student apartments rent fast. With the BuySell App, you’re among the first to see them.

When a student is looking for a home, time matters. Prices change and available options shrink as the new academic year approaches. So don’t search blindly.

Download the BuySell App for free. Set your area and budget, turn on alerts, and see virtually the entire market in one place.



Nicosia and Limassol at the heart of the student search

Nicosia and Limassol are home to a large number of students, colleges and universities. For a new student, the right location isn’t just about comfort, it’s about everyday life: close to campus, close to transport and services, in a safe area, at a fair rent. With the BuySell App, students compare all of this quickly, from one place.

An easier search for students and parents

Finding a student home concerns the whole family too. Parents want to know their child will live in a suitable area, in the right apartment, with clear information. Instead of getting lost across different classifieds pages and the chaos of social media, the BuySell App gives a consolidated, clear picture of virtually the entire market from the start. More organized, faster, and with greater confidence.

The platform has over 850,000 registered users and 2.4 million visits per month, with more than 140,000 properties across Cyprus.

When you’re searching for your first student home, you don’t need ten different places to get lost in. You need one place to see them all.

BuySell App – The first place you look for a student home in Cyprus.

BuySell is the largest property platform in Cyprus, bringing virtually the entire market together in one place, for buying and renting, across Cyprus. Through the BuySell App and BuySellCyprus.com, users search for properties, compare options, and find the home that fits their needs faster.

Download the BuySell App So you don’t miss your next home.