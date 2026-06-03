A brilliant, celebratory concert on June 30 marking the closing event of Cyprus’ cultural programme as president of the EU Council features the legendary virtuoso pianist Cyprien Katsaris on stage with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Under the direction of its new artistic director, the internationally acclaimed conductor Myron Michailidis, the orchestra will bring to Nicosia more music, more artistry and more summer magic.

The globally celebrated artist Cyprien Katsaris, internationally valued for his authoritative interpretations of Franz Liszt, will captivate audiences with his incomparable poetic sensitivity and electrifying virtuosity in two dazzling works by the Hungarian composer: the Fantasy on Themes from Beethoven’s The Ruins of Athens and the Hungarian Fantasy for Piano and Orchestra.

The second half of the programme presents a feast of famous dances by composers such as Johann Strauss II, Georges Bizet, Johannes Brahms and Antonín Dvořák, forming a brilliant mosaic of European musical styles and traditions.

This end-of-June concert is also the last planned concert by the orchestra for the summer. Before then, you can enjoy a side-by-side performance of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra and the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra on June 6 as part of the 25th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival at Delikipos.

Cyprien Katsaris meets the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra

Concert with virtuoso pianist and Orchestra musicians. June 30. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy