The Ministry of Energy has announced three sponsorship schemes worth €1.7 million to support the private participation of Cypriot businesses in exhibitions and trade events in Cyprus and abroad.

The application period runs from June 3 to July 15, 2026, with the schemes covering eligible actions taking place during 2026.

According to the ministry, the Council of Ministers approved the schemes on May 19, 2026, following a proposal by Energy Minister Michalis Damianou.

The schemes fall under de minimis aid and cover Cypriot enterprises active in three areas, which are the processing and/or trading of industrial products, the processing and/or trading of agricultural products, and the provision of services.

“With a total budget of €1.7m for the three-year period 2024-2026, the ultimate goal of the implementation of the three schemes is to strengthen the extroversion of Cypriot enterprises, their penetration into international markets and the increase of their exports,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the schemes will also apply retroactively to beneficiaries who took part in eligible actions during 2024 and 2025, provided they meet the required criteria.

The support concerns private participation by businesses in trade fairs organised in Cyprus and abroad, as well as online and virtual trade fairs held abroad.

It also covers participation in business and commercial events, meetings and conferences organised abroad for networking and the promotion of products and services.

The ministry clarified that the announcement concerns only the 2024-2026 period and does not create any obligation for similar schemes to be announced in future years.

The information guide and participation application are available here.

For more information, interested parties may contact the relevant officers by telephone on 22867268 and 22867192 for products, and 22867329 for services.

Applications may be submitted in person, by registered post or by private courier from June 3 to July 15, 2026, to the Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry, Commerce Service, 6 Andrea Araouzou Street, 1421, Nicosia, Cyprus.

Applications submitted after July 15, 2026 will be considered late and will not be taken into account.