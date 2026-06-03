The police concluded on Wednesday that no evidence was found to support a series of serious allegations made public by journalist Makarios Drousiotis in the ‘Sandy’ case, with police chief Themistos Arnaoutis stating that an extensive investigation had determined the claims were unsupported by testimony, forensic findings and objective evidence.

Addressing a press conference at the police academy in Nicosia, attended by senior police officials including deputy chiefs Panikos Stavrou and Marios Ayiotis, Arnaoutis said the allegations had generated significant public concern due to “the nature of the claims involving the sexual abuse of a minor, corruption, blackmail, surveillance, cover ups and interference in state institutions”, while also naming individuals who held prominent positions in public life.

“The reports by Makarios Drousiotis have deeply concerned Cypriot society and have raised serious questions and strong public interest,” Arnaoutis said.

He stressed that the allegations were “not simple and ordinary reports” and explained that the role of the police was to investigate facts rather than public narratives.

The case centres on allegations made by Drousiotis involving claims of corruption and a supposed nefarious cabal called ‘the Rosicrucian brotherhood’ which acted across state institutions, with ‘Sandy’ having disclosed apparent evidence to both himself as well as her then lawyer, Nicos Clerides.

All individuals named have rejected the allegations, while the former supreme court judge who Drousiotis accused of raping ‘Sandy’ when she was a minor and siring three children with her, has also denied any wrongdoing.

“In a modern democracy, when such serious allegations are made, citizens have the right to know that they will be fully investigated independently, impartially and without exception,” Arnaoutis said.

Arnaoutis said the investigation was conducted by a large team of officers using all available scientific, technical and international resources.

The inquiry included witness testimony, forensic examinations, analysis of electronic data, financial investigations, examination of company records, checks of state registries, scrutiny of telecommunications data and judicial assessment of evidence.

He said the conclusions reached by investigators were based entirely on evidence gathered during the inquiry.

“The conclusion is clear. No testimony arose that would support the serious crimes being alleged that were publicly presented against the persons who were named or involved in these allegations,” he said.

“The investigation showed that the contents of the disputed messages and audio excerpts, and the broader narrative that was presented, were false and fabricated,” he said.

Police further stated that examinations identified the use of an application capable of creating virtual communications that could be made to appear authentic by assigning sender names, message content and delivery times.

Arnaoutis said forensic examinations of devices connected to the case found no evidence that the communications presented publicly as genuine had ever existed.

“The judicial examinations conducted on the devices involved in the case showed that the communications did not exist as they were presented,” he said.

He added that the central allegations were tested against official records, financial data, independent testimony and technical evidence.

“Claims concerning persons, events, financial transactions, interference with institutions, surveillance and other serious allegations were found to be unfounded,” he said.

The police chief said the findings had been reviewed by officials from the legal service, who concluded that no criminal offences were established against the individuals accused in the allegations.

However, he revealed that instructions had been issued for further investigation into possible offences connected to the creation, publication and dissemination of the disputed messages and related online statements.

After assessing the evidence, the legal service directed police to examine whether criminal offences may have been committed in relation to “the creation, publication and public dissemination” of the material.

Arnaoutis emphasised that the investigation was conducted to establish facts rather than validate or dismiss public claims.

“The police did not investigate this case to justify or refute public accounts. It investigated it to establish real facts,” he said.

“The real facts, as they emerged from the investigation, are clear. The claims that were examined are refuted by the entire body of evidence and do not establish criminal offences against the persons who were named.”

He added that cases involving allegations capable of undermining public confidence in institutions required particular scrutiny and professionalism.

“Trust in institutions is not built on statements. It is built when institutions fulfil their duty, even in the most difficult and sensitive cases,” Arnaoutis said.

Presenting the findings in greater detail, police spokesman Vyron Vyronas said investigators examined every major allegation raised in the reports and compared them against witness statements, official records, financial data, travel information, forensic examinations and independent testimony.

He expounded that ‘Sandy’ having given multiple depositions to the police herself, had informed investigators that key elements of the narrative had been fabricated.

According to police, allegations concerning travel abroad to Germany, residence in shelters, financial arrangements, meetings with senior officials, interference in judicial appointments and alleged payments to secure silence were contradicted by documentary evidence and witness testimony.

Vyronas said investigators examined photographs, handwritten documents, audio recordings and electronic communications submitted as evidence.

In one instance, a forensic analysis of an audio recording determined that the voice attributed to an individual did not match the person identified by investigators.

The individual concerned also denied the authenticity of the recording.

Police further examined dozens of screenshots and messages which had been presented as genuine communications.

Vyronas said forensic specialists identified multiple technical inconsistencies, including conflicting operating system features, incompatible interface elements and irregular timestamps.

“The messages were not genuine,” he said, adding that the evidence indicated they had been created through software capable of generating fabricated conversations.

Investigators also examined claims involving financial transactions, company ownership structures, bank accounts, employment records and public service appointments, including an alleged position given to ‘Sandy’ at the presidential palace.

According to police, no evidence was found to support allegations of improper payments, influence or corruption.

Arnaoutis said the central allegations were tested against official records, financial data, independent testimony and technical evidence.

“Claims concerning persons, events, financial transactions, interference with institutions, surveillance and other serious allegations were found to be unfounded,” he said.

Vyronos said the findings had been reviewed by officials from the Legal Service, who concluded that no criminal offences were established against the individuals accused in the allegations.

However, he revealed that instructions had been issued for further investigation into possible offences connected to the creation, publication and dissemination of the disputed messages and related online statements.

Concluding his remarks, Vyronos states that “after assessing the evidence, the legal service directed police to examine whether criminal offences may have been committed in relation to “the creation, publication and public dissemination” of the material.

Responding to questions about whether police could definitively state that none of the alleged events had occurred, Arnaoutis said investigators could only reach conclusions based on evidence uncovered during the inquiry.

“What we can say is that we conducted a complete investigation and followed every lead available to us,” he said.

“The conclusions are based on the evidence that was gathered and assessed.”

Questions were also raised about the relationship between individuals named in the allegations and whether certain claims may have been based on genuine interactions that were later distorted through fabricated material.

Police replied that investigators examined both the content of the allegations and the supporting evidence presented to substantiate them.

Makarios Drousiotis is at the centre of the allegations

They stressed that findings were based on witness testimony, official records and forensic examinations rather than assumptions.

Asked whether investigators had established a motive for the creation of the material, police said that aspect remained under examination.

“We have not reached conclusions as to why all of this was constructed and circulated,” Arnaoutis remarked.

Questions were also directed at the technical findings surrounding the screenshots and electronic communications.

Explaining the forensic analysis, Vyronas said investigators examined both the metadata and visual characteristics of the images.

“The issue is not only the content of the messages,” he said.

“The screenshots themselves displayed technical inconsistencies which demonstrated that they were not authentic communications.”

He added that specialists identified incompatible operating system features, irregular timestamps and interface anomalies that could not exist on genuine devices.

Police were further asked whether the material could have originated from a real mobile phone conversation which had subsequently been altered.

According to investigators, forensic examinations found no evidence that the communications existed in the form presented publicly.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, when asked whether investigators had determined who was responsible for creating the disputed messages and whether others may have assisted in their production, Arnaoutis said the investigation had established that “the messages presented as authentic communications were fabricated and that further inquiries were continuing into possible offences linked to their creation and dissemination”.

He further stressed that the information collated did not suggest that ‘Sandy’ was assisted or collaborated with any other parties in “falsifying the allegations” at hand.

Police declined to comment on specific investigative directions but said evidence examined to date indicated that the disputed messages, documents, photographs and audio material originated from a single source.

Asked about the involvement of the FBI, police said the bureau’s role was advisory and focused on technical aspects of the investigation.

Officials rejected suggestions that the FBI’s participation reflected political considerations, explaining that international assistance was sought because of the complexity and public significance of the allegations.

“The FBI’s contribution related to specialised expertise and the evaluation of investigative methodology,” police said.

“Their involvement should not be interpreted beyond that context.”