The Supreme Court hearing of attorney Nikos Clerides’ petition to annul a search warrant of his premises, in connection with the ‘Sandy’ affair, was on Wednesday postponed until June 4.

The Law Office will be able to file an objection to the application on June 2, with the court set to hear both sides on June 4 at 9am.

If no objection is filed, then it will be considered that the Law Office accepts the annulment of the search warrant.

Clerides’ lawyer Alexandros Clerides said any use of the evidence taken from his client’s home would be “legally risky” before the Supreme Court had ruled on the petition.

Alexandros Clerides said whether or not the authorities could use the material was “a major legal question”.

“Under normal circumstances, they cannot, because the Supreme Court gave permission in the context of the certiorari process, so any use would be illegal,” the lawyer said.

Nikos Clerides had obtained permission from the same court to request the annulment of the search warrant – obtained in April – arguing that it had been issued in excess of authority and was unnecessary.

In its judgment on May 7, the Supreme Court found fault with the issuance of the warrant.

The police have already concluded their investigations and the evidence collected from Clerides’ premises cannot be used by the police.

In 2021, Clerides had briefly been the attorney for ‘Sandy’, the woman at the centre of the affair who alleges to have been raped years ago by a former Supreme Court judge.

In a trove of text messages – recently released by journalist Makarios Drousiotis – she also alleges the existence of a political-judicial cabal pulling the strings in Cyprus.