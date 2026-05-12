The prospect of an independent criminal investigator being appointed to examine allegations made by journalist Makarios Drousiotis against a number of high-profile figures is now “out of the question”, according to reports on Tuesday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the idea has now been “definitively closed”, with Justice Minister Costas Fitiris and the rest of the cabinet “not intervening” in the investigating process.

In the same vain, the agency reported that “no further intervention is required from the government” in the case, with the police awaiting reports from the European Union agency for law enforcement (Europol) and the United States’ federal bureau of investigations (FBI), while continuing its own investigations at the same time.

Once investigations are complete, the file will be handed to the legal service, which will then examine all the information at its disposal before deciding on its own next steps.

The agency reported that Europol’s findings are expected to be handed over to the Cypriot authorities “in the coming days”, and that the FBI’s report is “also pending”.

Drousiotis’ allegations centre on a 45-year-old woman, who is known only as ‘Sandy’, whom he claims was raped and stabbed by former supreme court judge Michalakis Christodoulou. He also alleges that Christodoulou fathered three of ‘Sandy’s’ children.

Christodoulou maintains his innocence, saying that he had “acted like a father” to ‘Sandy’, while other figures named by Drousiotis, including former Edek MEP Demetris Papadakis and Edek deputy leader Morfakis Solomonides, both of whom he alleges to have “acted on the behest of Christodoulou as informants and interlocutors”, have denied the allegations.

Newspaper Phileleftheros, meanwhile, has insisted that Drousiotis’ accusations do not correspond with reality.

The newspaper has previously reported that ‘Sandy’ has one child, whose father is not Christodoulou, and that Gesy and social insurance records show that she worked continuously in Cyprus between 2001 and 2023, thus ruling out the possibility of her ever having spent an extended period of time in Germany as Drousiotis has claimed.